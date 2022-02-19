Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Biden to extend US national emergency due to COVID-19 health risk
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Biden to extend US national emergency due to COVID-19 health risk

Biden to extend US national emergency due to COVID-19 health risk

FILE PHOTO: Liat Ashkenazi-Hoffnung, who heads the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) clinic at Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, speaks with the mother of Noa, a 10-year-old Israeli girl suffering from Long Covid, in Petah Tikva, Israel December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

19 Feb 2022 09:33AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2022 09:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

President Joe Biden said on Friday (Feb 18) the U.S. national emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be extended beyond Mar 1 due to the ongoing risk to public health posed by the coronavirus.

Biden said the deaths of more than 900,000 Americans from COVID-19 emphasised the need to respond to the pandemic with "the full capacity" of the federal government.

Former President Donald Trump had declared a national emergency almost two years ago to free up US$50 billion in federal aid.

"There remains a need to continue this national emergency," Biden said in a letter on Friday to the speaker of the House of Representatives and the president of the Senate.

The letter was released by the White House.

The emergency would have been automatically terminated unless, within 90 days prior to the anniversary date of its declaration, the president sent a notice to the Congress stating it is to continue beyond the anniversary date.

Biden's step to extend the emergency comes even as a slew of local leaders in the United States are dialing back pandemic restrictions as the Omicron wave ebbs.

The governors of New York and Massachusetts announced last week that they would end certain mask mandates in their states, following similar moves by New Jersey, California, Connecticut, Delaware and Oregon.

U.S. health officials said earlier this week they were preparing for the next phase of the pandemic as Omicron-related cases decline.

Related:

Source: Reuters/rw

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us