Biden: Fight against Russia's Ukraine war is a 'new battle for freedom'

WARSAW: President Joe Biden said on Saturday (Mar 26) that Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatened to unravel global security, and that the world's democracies must prepare for a long fight against autocracy.



"The West is now stronger, more united than it has ever been," Biden told hundreds of Polish elected officials, students and US embassy staff, many holding US, Polish and Ukrainian flags.



"We need to steel ourselves for the long fight ahead."



Calling the fight against Vladimir Putin a "new battle for freedom", Biden said Putin's desire for "absolute power" was a strategic failure for Russia and a direct challenge to a European peace that has largely prevailed since World War Two.

The remarks at Warsaw's Royal Castle came as Biden made fresh security promises to Ukraine and branded Putin a "butcher" during a meeting with refugees who have fled the war in Ukraine to the Polish capital.

Biden, who took office last year after a violently contested election, vowed to restore democracy at home and unite democracies abroad to confront autocrats including the Russian president and China's leader Xi Jinping.

Putin's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine has tested that promise and threatened to inaugurate a new Cold War three decades after the Soviet Union unravelled.



The US president is wrapping up three days of emergency meetings in Europe with the G7, European Council and NATO aimed at building a unified approach to thwart Putin.



Earlier in the day, Biden dropped in on a meeting that Ukraine's foreign and defense ministers held with US officials.



"President Biden said what is happening in Ukraine will change the history of the 21st century, and we will work together to ensure that this change is in our favour, in Ukraine's favour, in the favour of the democratic world," Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said on the country's national television service.



After a separate meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Biden reiterated Washington's "sacred" commitment to security guarantees within NATO, of which Poland is a member.



Ukraine is not a member of the Western military alliance, and the United States is wary of getting dragged into direct confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia, but Washington has pledged to defend every inch of NATO territory.



Ukraine received additional security pledges from the United States on developing defence co-operation, Kuleba told reporters, while Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov expressed "cautious optimism" following the meeting with Biden.