Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Biden vows to 'free Iran' in West Coast campaign speech
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Biden vows to 'free Iran' in West Coast campaign speech

Biden vows to 'free Iran' in West Coast campaign speech

United States President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign fundraising event for US representative Mike Levin in San Diego, California on Nov 3, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

04 Nov 2022 12:35PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 12:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OCEANSIDE, California: United States President Joe Biden on Thursday (Nov 4) vowed to "free" Iran, and said that demonstrators working against the country's government would soon succeed in freeing themselves.

"Don't worry, we're gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon," Mr Biden said during a wide-ranging campaign speech in California, as dozens of demonstrators gathered outside holding banners supporting Iranian protesters.

Mr Biden did not expand on his remarks or specify what additional actions he would take during the remarks at MiraCosta College near San Diego.

The White House's National Security Council also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The past seven weeks of demonstrations in Iran were ignited by the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iran's morality police.

The protests, triggered by her death on Sep 16, have shown the defiance of many young Iranians in challenging the clerical leadership, overcoming fear that has stifled dissent in the wake of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The United States on Wednesday said it will try to remove Iran from the 45-member United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) over the Iranian government's denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on protests.

Iran is just starting a four-year term on the commission, which meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Source: Reuters/sn

Related Topics

Joe Biden Iran Iran protests Mahsa Amini

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.