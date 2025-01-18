Biden grants clemency to 2,500 people, most ever in a day

Historically, there have been considerably more crack cocaine convictions involving Black offenders than whites and the disparate sentencing policy has been condemned as racist.



Kara Gotsch, executive director of The Sentencing Project, which campaigns for prison reform, welcomed the White House clemency action, saying it would provide "relief for countless families who have endured punishments for loved ones that far exceed their utility."



"Cruel and excessive prison sentences that have overwhelmingly harmed Black communities have been the cornerstone of federal drug policy for generations," Gotsch said in a statement. "American communities, disproportionately Black and Brown, have long borne the scars of the Drug War."



Biden commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 people and pardoned 39 others last month.



Among those pardoned in December was Biden's son Hunter, who was facing a possible prison sentence after being convicted of gun and tax crimes.