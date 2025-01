Biden grants clemency to 2,500 people, most ever in a day

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Friday (Jan 17) commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug offences in what the White House called the largest single-day act of clemency in US history.Those whose sentences were commuted were serving "disproportionately long sentences" compared to what they would receive today, Biden said in a statement.He called the move "an important step toward righting historic wrongs, correcting sentencing disparities, and providing deserving individuals the opportunity to return to their families"."With this action, I have now issued more individual pardons and commutations than any president in US history," Biden said, adding that he may issue further commutations or pardons before he hands over power to President-elect Donald Trump on Monday.The outgoing president said those receiving clemency had received lengthy sentences based on now-discredited distinctions between crack and powder cocaine, which have disproportionately impacted the Black community.