Biden hails 'enormous progress' in first year despite COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON: A defiant President Joe Biden acknowledged missteps over the still-raging pandemic on Wednesday (Jan 19) but hailed a year of "enormous progress" on the US economy as he took stock of his first year in office.

In a rare news conference marking his first 12 months, Biden touted a period of unprecedented job creation, infrastructure improvements and a growing economy that he said would help counter inflation and supply chain woes plaguing his presidency.

"It's been a year of challenges," Biden told reporters in the ornate East Room of the White House, saying he "didn't anticipate" the level of obstruction he has encountered from Republicans in Congress.

"But it has also been a year of enormous progress," the US leader said.

"We went from two million people being vaccinated at the moment I was sworn in to 210 million Americans being fully vaccinated today. We created six million new jobs - more jobs in one year than any time before."

It was Biden's first news conference of the year - and the first formal such event at all since November.

Biden was set to face questions on everything from the confrontation with Russia over Ukraine and North Korea's missile tests to US inflation, COVID-19 and what he calls a threat to democracy from his predecessor Donald Trump.