Biden hails pope as 'warrior of peace' in meeting before G20 summit

VATICAN CITY: United States President Joe Biden, only the second Catholic to hold his office, had a private audience with Pope Francis on Friday (Oct 29) at the start of a European trip aimed at reasserting US international credentials.

The president hailed the pontiff as "the most significant warrior of peace I have ever met", in a meeting at the Vatican lasting more than an hour - longer than his two predecessors were given.

It was closed to the media, but footage released by the Vatican showed a good-humoured gathering full of smiles, with Biden at points visibly moved, and elsewhere telling the pope: "God love ya."

He gave the pontiff a presidential coin recalling the regiment in which his son Beau Biden, who died from cancer in 2015, had served, saying: "I know my son would want me to give this to you."

Biden, who is open about his faith and how it gives him strength, has already met Francis three times before, but this was their first tete-a-tete since he entered the White House.

It was arranged to coincide with the Group of Twenty (G20) leaders' summit in Rome and next week's crunch United Nations climate talks in Glasgow, in which Biden hopes to push his mantra that "America is back" after the Trump years.