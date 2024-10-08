Biden, Harris mark Oct 7 with call for Mideast peace

Israel is expected to retaliate imminently for a mass ballistic missile strike by Iran last week.



Biden has urged Israel not to attack Iran's oil facilities, fearing it could push up oil prices, in turn hitting the US economy and harming Harris's election chances.



Over the last year, however, Netanyahu has repeatedly ignored Biden's calls for restraint.



Senior Democrats have questioned whether Netanyahu is trying to influence the election in favour of fellow right-winger Trump by holding off from any peace deal before the November 5 vote.



Biden said last week that "whether he's (Netanyahu's) trying to influence the election, I don't know" but chided Netanyahu, saying he "should remember" Washington's strong support for Israel.



Last week Trump said he believes Israel should strike Iran's nuclear facilities after Biden advised against such an attack.