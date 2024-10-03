Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
President Joe Biden talks with Deanne Criswell, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as he arrives at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, SC, Oct 2, 2024, to survey damage from Hurricane Helene. (Photo: AP/Susan Walsh)
03 Oct 2024 03:09AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
GREENEVILLE, South Caorlina: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris headed Wednesday to areas devastated by Hurricane Helene after Harris's election rival Donald Trump sought to turn their handling of the disaster into campaign fodder.

Biden touched down in South Carolina and greeted local officials and first responders ahead of a survey of catastrophic damage and parts of the sprawling rescue and recovery effort across the US Southeast after the enormous storm left at least 159 people dead in six states.

He flew by helicopter over the flood-hit city of Asheville, North Carolina, one of the places worst hit by the storm's deadly rampage through the southeastern United States.

Watch:

Biden will also visit a rescue command centre in the state, where more than 70 people were killed.

Travelling with the president, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas described Helene as a storm of "historic strength" that brought calamitous flooding to cities and remote mountain communities.

"We have towns that have disappeared, literally," he said aboard Air Force One. "This is a multi-billion-dollar, multi-year recovery."
FILE - Gerardo Hernandez Juarez stares at what is left of his family's destroyed home, Oct. 1, 2024, in Hendersonville, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson, File)
FILE - People clean up in the aftermath of Hurricane Helen, Oct. 1, 2024, in Hot Springs, N.C. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Before departing Washington, Biden announced the deployment of up to 1,000 active-duty soldiers to North Carolina to boost emergency response efforts including the "fight to save lives" in the devastated communities.

"These soldiers will speed up the delivery of life-saving supplies of food, water, and medicine to isolated communities in North Carolina," the president said in a statement.

"My heart goes out to everyone who has experienced unthinkable loss," he added. "We are here for you -- and we will stay here for as long as it takes."

The federal response in the region now tops 4,800 personnel, Mayorkas said, including emergency responders, health workers, and debris-clearing and power-restoration experts.

That is in addition to the more than 6,500 National Guard personnel that have been activated, according to the Pentagon.
Debris rests on a bridge in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Chimney Rock Village, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Resident Anne Schneider, right, hugs her friend Eddy Sampson as they survey damage left in the wake of Hurricane Helene, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Marshall, N.C. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Harris, who replaced Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee for the Nov 5 election, flew separately to the southern state of Georgia, which has also been badly hit.

The White House announced Wednesday that Biden will also travel to Florida, where the storm roared ashore last week as a Category 4 hurricane, and Georgia on Thursday to visit impacted communities.

Deluges triggered by Helene have caused huge devastation in the region of the Appalachian mountains, with towns and villages cut off from the rest of the world.

Biden said he had not travelled earlier because rescue workers said his visit could have disrupted emergency operations.

North Carolina and Georgia are two of the seven crucial swing states that are likely to decide the result of the US election. Early voting has already begun in several states.

Related:

"HE'S LYING"

The visits come a day after the vice presidential candidates, Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz, faced off in a surprisingly civil debate - the last scheduled on-stage showdown before election day.

The pair acknowledged common ground on multiple issues, including about those suffering from the storm, with Vance saying: "We want as robust and aggressive a federal response as we can get to save as many lives as possible."

But Republican former president Trump earlier sought to make political capital out of the disaster, accusing the administration, without evidence, of ignoring the crisis and denying help to his supporters.

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Augusta Regional Airport, prior to visiting storm-damaged areas in the wake of Hurricane Helene, in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., October 2, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Responding to the accusations, Biden told reporters on Monday that Trump was "lying" and termed his attacks "irresponsible".

The political storm over Helene comes as Biden and Harris weather a series of crises with barely a month until the knife-edge election.

As they coordinate the hurricane response, Biden and Harris are also contending with a rapidly escalating situation in the Middle East, where Iran fired missiles at Israel, after the latter expanded its military operations into Lebanon.

The White House is also trying to resolve a strike by US dockworkers that threatens the country's economy, a major issue ahead of the Nov 5 poll.
Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

hurricane Joe Biden Kamala Harris

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement