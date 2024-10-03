Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

Before departing Washington, Biden announced the deployment of up to 1,000 active-duty soldiers to North Carolina to boost emergency response efforts including the "fight to save lives" in the devastated communities.



"These soldiers will speed up the delivery of life-saving supplies of food, water, and medicine to isolated communities in North Carolina," the president said in a statement.



"My heart goes out to everyone who has experienced unthinkable loss," he added. "We are here for you -- and we will stay here for as long as it takes."



The federal response in the region now tops 4,800 personnel, Mayorkas said, including emergency responders, health workers, and debris-clearing and power-restoration experts.



That is in addition to the more than 6,500 National Guard personnel that have been activated, according to the Pentagon.