Biden heads to global climate talks empty-handed

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden heads to a climate gathering this weekend without a commitment on tackling global warming after his deeply-divided Democrats failed to get behind his sweeping economic agenda.

Biden had wanted to show the landmark COP26 conference in Scotland that Washington is leading the world on decarbonising but the package of social reforms containing his signature climate policy was held up by infighting in Congress.

"The Build Back Better Act is a huge step forward in meeting President Biden's climate goals," said Intersect Power chief Sheldon Kimber, part of a group of CEOs calling on lawmakers to end months of inaction as Biden took off for Rome.

"But meeting them is going to take collective will, some social consensus, and leadership from the government and the private sector, and I hope that Congress finds the will to pass this legislation."

The White House says it is closer than ever to realising an ambitious goal of slashing emissions by at least 50 per cent over the decade via climate provisions in its US$1.75 trillion Build Back Better social welfare bill.

Almost a third of the price tag for the package of reforms on health and child care, education and clean energy is made up of spending on greening the environment.

But differences among Democrats mean it is almost certain not to pass before Sunday - the start of the biggest climate conference since talks in Paris in 2015 and a crucial step in setting worldwide emissions targets.