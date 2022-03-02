Biden to highlight West's unity against Russia in State of Union speech

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will tout Western unity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a State of the Union speech on Tuesday (Mar 1) where the dangerous crisis will overshadow domestic politics.

According to excerpts released ahead of time by the White House, Biden will say that President Vladimir Putin launched an "unprovoked" war, thinking "the West and NATO wouldn't respond" and that he "could divide us here at home".

"Putin was wrong. We were ready," Biden was to declare. "Dictators" need to "pay a price for their aggression."

The annual State of the Union speech - typically a chance to address top US domestic questions - has a burning new focus this year, with the massive transatlantic effort to push back Russian aggression.

Just hours before his address before the joint session of Congress, Biden held a more than 30 minute phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss further US help in arming Ukraine's military.

Zelenskyy, who is sheltering in Kyiv from Russian artillery strikes, pleaded to "stop the aggressor as soon as possible".

Symbolising Washington's pledge to do just that, First Lady Jill Biden was hosting Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova in her VIP box for the speech starting at 9pm.