Biden in historic Amazon trip ahead of G20, as Trump return sparks climate fears

RIO DE JANEIRO: Diplomatic tensions over global warming will take center stage at the G20 summit in Brazil this week.

Heads of state arriving in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday (Nov 17) for the G20 summit will spend Monday and Tuesday addressing issues from poverty and hunger to the reform of global institutions.

On his way to the talks, Joe Biden will become the first sitting US president to visit the Amazon rainforest, as he flags the dangers of global warming often dismissed by Donald Trump, who enters the White House in January vowing to scrap measures to fight climate change.

Biden is traveling from Lima, Peru, to Manaus, Brazil, to meet with local leaders working to preserve the Amazon.

He’ll then fly to Rio de Janeiro for a summit of the Group of 20 major economies addressing issues from hunger and poverty to global governance and climate change.