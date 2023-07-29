Logo
World

Biden to host Japan, South Korea leaders for Aug 18 summit: White House
Biden to host Japan, South Korea leaders for Aug 18 summit: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol attend a photo op on the day of trilateral engagement during the G7 Summit at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan, May 21, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

29 Jul 2023 03:55AM (Updated: 29 Jul 2023 03:57AM)
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a trilateral summit at Camp David in Maryland on Aug 18, the White House said on Friday (Jul 28).

"The three leaders will discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond – including to address the continued threat posed by (North Korea) and to strengthen ties with ASEAN and the Pacific Islands," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Washington is keen to encourage closer cooperation with its two main allies in Asia amid shared concerns about China's growing might and North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Japan and South Korea have been moving to mend strained bilateral ties following years of feuds over historical issues which undercut cooperation.

At Camp David, a storied presidential retreat in the mountains of western Maryland, the three leaders will "advance a shared trilateral vision for addressing global and regional security challenges, promoting a rules-based international order, and bolstering economic prosperity," Jean-Pierre said.

Source: Reuters

