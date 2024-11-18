Biden lifts ban on Ukraine using US arms to strike inside Russia

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's administration has lifted restrictions that had blocked Ukraine from using US-provided weapons to strike deep into Russian territory, said three sources familiar with the matter.

The move is a significant change to US policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, the sources said, without revealing details due to operational security concerns.

The move by the United States comes just over two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan 20.

It follows months of requests by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to allow Ukraine's military to use US weapons to hit Russian military targets far from its border.

The White House and the State Department declined to comment. The Ukrainian foreign ministry and president's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Russia has warned that it would see a move to loosen the limits on Ukraine's use of US weapons as a major escalation.