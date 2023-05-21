Biden 'looks forward' to meeting Zelenskyy in Hiroshima: White House

US President Joe Biden "looks forward" to meeting Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on Sunday (May 21) on the sidelines of a G7 summit in the Japanese city, the White House said.

HIROSHIMA:

A senior Biden administration official told reporters on Saturday that the meeting was "scheduled for a little bit after" 2pm on Sunday.

"The president will continue to reiterate the United States' firm and resolute support for Ukraine going forward," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

Earlier, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Biden "looks forward to the opportunity to be able to sit down face-to-face" with Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Japan on a French government aeroplane on Saturday after an earlier stop in Saudi Arabia.

The surprise appearance of Zelenskyy at the meeting of the world's richest democracies came right after the White House finally announced it would permit allied countries to supply Ukraine with American-built F16 fighter aircraft.

Ukraine has been pleading for the advanced planes to replace its aging and war-battered Soviet-era fleet, but Biden had previously said the US would not approve transfers.

Washington had expressed concern over provoking Moscow and becoming more directly involved in the war.

Sullivan said the F16 transfers would not upset the key balance Washington wants in supporting Ukraine "in a way that avoids World War III".

He said the powerful warplanes would be used only for defence.

"The United States is not enabling or supporting attacks on Russian territory," he said, "and the Ukrainians have consistently indicated that they are prepared to follow through on that."