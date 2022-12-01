Jill Biden to pay homage to Macron with American cheese

WASHINGTON: It's a bold gambit by the Americans, to meet the French in an arena over which they have long been masters par excellence: Wine and cheese.

But such is First Lady Jill Biden's sang-froid that she will offer America's best to French President Emmanuel Macron and his entourage at a lavish White House dinner on Thursday (Dec 1) - just one of the elaborate details and valuable gifts forming part of the diplomatic dance surrounding this state visit.

As the Elysee Palace unveiled a list of gifts that Macron will offer his American counterpart, Joe Biden, including a luxurious Christofle cup, the US president's wife revealed the setting and menu for the night's gala dinner.

It will be served under a large tent in the gardens, on tables laden with candlesticks and flowers in the colours of the two countries.

Lobster will feature - 200 live shellfish have made their last trip to Washington - along with beef, squash from the White House garden and cake, among other delicacies.

But the First Lady particularly insisted on serving American cheeses, including a blue cheese from northwestern Oregon that was the first American product to win the World Cheese Championships in 2019.

The toasts will be served with an American sparkling wine - though in glasses made in France.