Biden to meet with farmers as he seeks to cut meat prices

President Joe Biden will meet virtually with independent farmers and ranchers to discuss initiatives to reduce food prices by increasing competition within the meat industry, part of a broader effort to show the administration is trying to combat inflation.

The White House event occurs Monday (Jan 3) afternoon as higher-than-expected inflation has thwarted Biden's agenda.

Consumer prices in November rose 6.8per cent over the prior 12 months a 39-year high.

Inflation has hurt Biden's public approval, become fodder for Republican attacks and prompted Sen. Joe Manchin to cite higher prices as a reason to sideline the Democratic president's tax, social and economic programs.

Biden is building off a July executive order that directed the Agriculture Department to more aggressively look at possible violations of the 1921 Packers and Stockyards Act, which was designed to ensure fair competition and protect consumers.