Biden will meet Putin 'if an invasion hasn't happened': White House

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has agreed in principle to a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin so long as Moscow does not invade Ukraine, the White House confirmed on Sunday (Feb 21) after it was first announced by France.

The US is "committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins," press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. "President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin ... if an invasion hasn't happened."

"We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon," she added.

Western powers have mounted a last-ditch effort to prevent a European war after a huge buildup of Russian troops along Ukraine's frontier.

The summit, announced by France after a phone call between President Emmanuel Macron and Putin, will be expanded to relevant stakeholders to discuss "security and strategic stability in Europe," a statement from the Elysee said.

It added that substance will have to be prepared by Secretary Blinken and Minister Lavrov during their meeting on Thursday.