Biden meets Chinese FM to pave way for Xi meeting

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden met China's foreign minister at the White House Friday (Oct 27) to prepare for a possible US visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping as the two countries try to ease tensions.

Biden has invited Xi to San Francisco next month for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, but he has also stood firm on China in the run-up, keeping up sanctions and backing US allies in disputes with Beijing.

Biden told top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that Washington and Beijing must "manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication" the White House said.

With the Israel-Hamas conflict raging in the Middle East, Biden also "underscored that the United States and China must work together to address global challenges" it added in a statement.

The White House released a photo of Biden and Wang Yi shaking hands. Journalists were not allowed into the meeting, at which Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan were also present.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters there was no confirmation yet that Xi would sit down with Biden in San Francisco.

But he said the hour-long meeting in the White House's Roosevelt Room was a "positive development and a good opportunity to keep the conversation going."

The Israel-Hamas war "certainly was on the agenda", Kirby added, as well as global topics like climate change, he added.

Wang has been on a two-day visit to Washington during which he also met with Blinken and Sullivan, the latest in a series of high-level contacts between the United States and China.The Chinese foreign minister had been expected to meet Biden after Blinken met Chinese president Xi in Beijing in June, but it had not previously been confirmed.