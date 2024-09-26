Biden meets Vietnam leader to counter Hanoi's ties with China and Russia

Hiebert said he did not expect the meeting to go much beyond "a brief courtesy meet and greet" given that Biden has four months left to his term and Lam only took office in August after nearly two years of political turmoil due to Vietnam's anti-corruption campaign.



"I think the two leaders will recommit to the comprehensive strategic partnership agreed to one year ago, but on which few implementing initiatives have been taken because of the distraction in Hanoi," he said.



Alexander Vuving, a Vietnam expert at the Hawaii-based Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, said the meeting was important to helping Lam consolidate power.



Geopolitically it would signal Vietnam's balanced position between the great powers, given Lam's recent visit to China and meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the importance of the Hanoi relationship in US Asia policy, Vuving said.