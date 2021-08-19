Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Biden, Merkel discuss Afghanistan evacuation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Biden, Merkel discuss Afghanistan evacuation

Biden, Merkel discuss Afghanistan evacuation

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 15, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)

19 Aug 2021 05:15AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 05:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (Aug 18) discussed the perilous evacuation of foreigners and Afghan allies underway at the Kabul airport, the White House said.

In a phone call, the two leaders also talked about the need to coordinate humanitarian aid for vulnerable Afghans.

Biden and Merkel "praised the ongoing efforts of their military and civilian personnel who are working closely together in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens, vulnerable Afghans, and the courageous Afghan nationals who worked tirelessly over the last 20 years," the White House said in a statement.

This was the second phone call between Biden and a foreign leader that the White House has reported since the crisis erupted in Kabul with a lightning Taliban victory after two decades of war.

On Tuesday, Biden talked with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and they announced a virtual summit of G7 leaders to take place next week.

The sudden Taliban victory has sparked fears of a large-scale humanitarian crisis both inside Afghanistan and possibly involving waves of refugees seeking asylum abroad, including in Western Europe.

For now, though, US and allied leaders are focused on an effort to safely extract thousands of their citizens and allies while the victorious Taliban consolidates its control over the country.

The G7, which Britain heads this year, comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Related:

Source: AFP/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us