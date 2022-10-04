Biden to set new US guidelines on reproductive rights, 100 days after Roe v Wade

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will announce new guidelines and grants to protect reproductive rights on Tuesday (Oct 4), and describe how abortion rights have been curtailed since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to terminating pregnancies.

He will be speaking at a meeting of the reproductive rights task force, also to be attended by Vice President Kamala Harris, that is being held 100 days after the landmark Roe v Wade judgment.

The meeting will focus on how millions of women cannot access abortion services and doctors and nurses are facing criminal penalties for providing such services, according to a White House official and a letter shared by the White House.

The letter to the president was from Jen Klein, the head of the inter-agency task force on abortion access.