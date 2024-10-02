Biden orders US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden ordered the US military on Tuesday (Oct 1) to "aid Israel's defence" and shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel, the White House said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee in next month's US presidential election, are both monitoring Iran's attack on Israel from the White House situation room, it said.

"President Biden directed the US military to aid Israel’s defence against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles that are targeting Israel," the White House said in a statement.