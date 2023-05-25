Biden picks Air Force chief to become top US general

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden has picked US Air Force chief General Charles Q. Brown as the top US military officer, the White House said on Wednesday (May 24), elevating a former fighter pilot with experience in the Pacific at a time of rising tension with China.

Brown, whose long-anticipated appointment is subject to Senate confirmation, would be only the second Black officer to become chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after Colin Powell two decades ago.

Biden's official schedule for Wednesday said: "In the afternoon, the president will announce his intent to nominate General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff."

The move follows Biden's appointment of Lloyd Austin to become the first Black US secretary of defense, the top civilian position at the Pentagon.

A senior Biden administration official said Biden had accepted Austin's recommendation to pick Brown for the position, believing he "understands the strategic challenges the United States faces around the world".

"He helped build and lead the air campaign against ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). He is deeply versed in the challenges posed by the PRC (People's Republic of China). And he has a strong understanding of our NATO allies’ perspectives and capabilities," the official said.

Upon Brown's confirmation, Black Americans would hold the top two positions at the Pentagon for the first time - a major milestone for an institution that is diverse in its lower ranks but largely white and male at the top.