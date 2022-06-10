Biden pitches economic partnership at Americas summit riven by division

SUPPLY CHAINS

He outlined his proposed "Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity" to the business conference, saying it was aimed at bringing supply chains closer to home, reforming the Inter-American Development Bank, streamlining investment and kicking climate actions "into high gear."



But the plan, which appears to be a work in progress lacking many specifics, stops short of offering tariff relief and will initially focus on countries that already have US trade accords.



Taking a veiled dig at China, Biden said: "We want to make sure our closest neighbors have a real choice between the debt trap development that has become ... more and more common in the region, and the high-quality transparent approach to infrastructure investment that delivers lasting gains for workers and families."



US. officials have openly accused China of pushing deals in the developing world with strings attached to saddle their partners with long-term debt.



With problems at the US-Mexico border also high on Biden's list of priorities, leaders were poised to issue a declaration on Friday pledging measures to curb irregular migration and help countries hosting large number of migrants to cope with them, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.



The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the document was final.

CHALLENGES AT HOME AND ABROAD

Biden on Thursday chaired leaders' talks aimed at promoting energy security as Western powers try to lower their dependence on oil and gas from Russia.



He hosts the summit facing challenges at home and abroad ranging from surging inflation, debate over gun control after more mass shootings, and the war in Ukraine.



Yet instead of burnishing regional unity, the summit has been bedeviled by diplomatic strife sparked by Washington's exclusion of three countries, citing their poor records on human rights and democracy.



That upset allies of the leftist trio of countries, in particular Lopez Obrador, who made good on a threat to stay away if all nations were not invited.



Other leaders said they would do the same, and did so, thinning the line-up of visiting heads of state and government in attendance to 21.



"No," Biden responded when a reporter asked whether he was concerned about some leaders boycotting the summit. His aides have played down the absences.



Speaking in Mexico City, Lopez Obrador backed Washington's drive to strengthen economic ties in the region, but urged the United States to get over its decades-long differences with Cuba. Havana was invited to the past two Americas summits.



"America should integrate economically and commercially while respecting the sovereignty of each country," he said.



The partial boycott has given greater prominence to the first meeting between Biden and Bolsonaro, an admirer of former US President Donald Trump who this week again cast doubt on Biden's 2020 election victory.