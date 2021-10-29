Biden pitches 'historic' spending plan to transform America

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Thursday (Oct 28) announced a "historic" blueprint for remaking America's economy, as he sought to pressure dissenters within his own Democratic Party to back the plan after months of tortuous negotiations.

Biden is banking his legacy on passing the US$1.75 trillion Build Back Better social welfare package, a compact with the American people for a more equitable and greener society and the jewel in the crown of his domestic agenda.

He announced he was sure of support for a revised spending framework just before taking off for a G20 summit in Rome - although whether his efforts galvanised the party's feuding rank-and-file remained to be seen.

"I know we have a historic economic framework," Biden said in an address to the nation from the White House, shortly after meeting with Democratic leaders in Congress.

"It's a framework that will create millions of jobs, grow the economy, invest in our nation and our people, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, and put us on a path not only to compete, but to win the economic competition for the 21st century against China and every other major country in the world."