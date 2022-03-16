Biden plans Europe trip for Ukraine summit next week as refugees top 3 million

LVIV, Ukraine: US President Joe Biden will travel to Europe for an extraordinary NATO summit on Ukraine next week as the refugee tally from the invasion hit 3 million and Russian air strikes on Tuesday (Mar 16) hit targets in Kyiv.

Moscow has not captured any of the 10 biggest cities in the country following its incursion that began on Feb 24, the largest assault on a European state since 1945. But local authorities said Tuesday's bombardments on Kyiv killed at least five people.

Buildings were set ablaze and people were buried under rubble in the capital city. About 2,000 cars left the southern port city of Mariupol, location of the worst humanitarian crisis, the local council said.

Just over 3 million have now fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations, with over 1.8 million arriving in neighbouring Poland. Its prime minister and those of Slovenia and the Czech Republic were in Kyiv on Tuesday to show solidarity.

NATO leaders will meet at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Mar 24 to discuss the crisis that has prompted fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

"We will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO's deterrence & defence," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

Biden will be in attendance, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

"His goal is to meet in person face-to-face and talk about and assess where we are at this point in the conflict," she said.

Asked if Biden would also visit in Poland, do something tied to Ukrainian refugees or meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Psaki declined to comment, saying trip details were still being worked out.

Russia calls its actions a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has also called its neighbour a US colony with a puppet regime and no tradition of independent statehood.