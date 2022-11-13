Biden pleased with midterm elections turnout, says it reflects quality of party's candidates

PHNOM PENH: Joe Biden said on Sunday (Nov 13) he was "incredibly pleased" with the turnout in the US election after Democrats clinched control of the Senate, a major victory for the president as he looks to his next two years in office.

Speaking to reporters in Cambodia ahead of an East Asia Summit, Biden said the turnout was a reflection of the quality of candidates his party was fielding, after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto was projected to win re-election in Nevada, narrowly beating Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.

A Democratic victory in a Georgia runoff next month would then give the party outright majority control of a 51-49 Senate, while a Georgia defeat would still keep Democrats in charge of a 50-50 Senate, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris able to break tie votes.

The additional seat would mean Democrats could spare a vote on key nominations and bills.

"We're focusing now on Georgia. We feel good about where we are. And I know I'm a cockeyed optimist. I understand that," Biden told reporters. "Again, I'm not surprised by the turnout. I'm incredibly pleased. And I think it's a reflection of the quality of our candidates."