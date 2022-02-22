Biden to prohibit trade, investment with Ukraine breakaway regions: White House

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will issue an executive order soon that will prohibit economic activity between US individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised as independent entities on Monday (Feb 21), the White House said.

Putin's recognition of the rebel-held areas could pave the way for Moscow to send military forces into the two regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - and argue that it is intervening as an ally to protect them against Ukraine.

"We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement. "President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine."

The order will "also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," Psaki said.