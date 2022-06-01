Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Biden to push new regional economic agenda, migration plan at Americas summit: Officials
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Biden to push new regional economic agenda, migration plan at Americas summit: Officials

Biden to push new regional economic agenda, migration plan at Americas summit: Officials

US President Joe Biden addresses the North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference in Washington, on Apr 6, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

01 Jun 2022 01:57AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 01:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will seek regional consensus on a new economic agenda to build on existing trade agreements with Latin America and expects to present a plan to tackle increasing migration when he hosts the Summit of the Americas, senior US officials said on Tuesday (May 31).

Previewing Biden’s priorities for the high-level talks in Los Angeles next week, administration officials said his message will be that “we can’t do business as usual” in the hemisphere, but they offered few specifics on how he would address the challenges exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us