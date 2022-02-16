Logo
Biden to Putin: Ukraine invasion means 'needless death and destruction'
Biden to Putin: Ukraine invasion means 'needless death and destruction'

US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Russia and Ukraine from the White House in Washington, US, Feb 15, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

16 Feb 2022 05:35AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 06:45AM)
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden made an impassioned appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from war with Ukraine on Tuesday (Feb 15), speaking starkly of the "needless death and destruction" Moscow could cause and international outrage Putin would face.

In a nationally televised speech, Biden said the United States estimates that 150,000 Russian troops now encircle Ukraine, adding that while reports that some forces had withdrawn were welcome, they were unverified and an invasion remained very much a possibility.

Biden said diplomacy remains a welcome off-ramp. If Russia invades Ukraine, the United States and its allies are prepared to respond with penalties aimed at exacting economic pain and global isolation, he said.

Much of Biden's remarks were aimed squarely at Putin, who has demanded that NATO not accept Ukraine as a member and stop any further eastward expansion.

"The United States and NATO are not a threat to Russia. Ukraine is not threatening Russia. Neither the US nor NATO have missiles in Ukraine. We do not, do not have plans to put them there as well. We are not targeting the people of Russia. We do not seek to destabilie Russia," said Biden.

The American president also appealed directly to Russian citizens.

“To the citizens of Russia: You are not our enemy, and I don’t believe you want a bloody, destructive war against Ukraine," Biden said.

The human and strategic costs would be “immense” for Russia if it attacks, he said. "The world would not forget that Russia chose needless death and destruction," Biden said.

The president said the United States is "not seeking direct confrontation with Russia" and that American soldiers were not going to fight in Ukraine. But, he said if Russia were to attack Americans in Ukraine, "we will respond forcefully".

He warned that a Russian invasion would cause "consequences here at home”, he said, including energy costs.

Source: Reuters/nh

