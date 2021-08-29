Biden to receive bodies of US troops killed in Afghanistan

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland: United States President Joe Biden headed to Dover Air Force Base on Sunday (Aug 29) to honour members of the US military killed in a suicide bomb attack during the evacuation of civilians from Kabul airport.

An Islamic State suicide bombing just outside the airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American troops on Thursday.

Biden and his wife, Jill, will meet the families of service members killed in the attack, a White House schedule showed.

They will then witness the transfer of the troops' remains from an aircraft flown to the base in Delaware.