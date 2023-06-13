Biden root canal forces abrupt postponement of NATO meeting

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden underwent a dental root canal on Monday (Jun 12) with little public warning, forcing postponement of all scheduled events, including a meeting with the NATO secretary general.

The planned meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as well as an evening diplomatic reception, "will be rescheduled for tomorrow", the White House said.

Biden underwent the root canal on a premolar tooth in his lower right jaw, presidential physician Kevin C O'Connor said in a statement.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the procedure was "successfully completed. The president is doing just fine and he'll certainly be working in the residence this afternoon".

Although the White House played down the episode, Biden is 80, the oldest person ever to be president. Scrutiny of his health is intense as he bids to win a second term in 2024, taking him to 86 by the time he would leave office.

The Stoltenberg meeting was set to follow White House talks last week with the prime ministers of allies Britain and Denmark, as Biden prepares for the NATO summit in Lithuania in July.

The Western alliance is heavily involved in assisting Ukraine to defend itself against Russian invasion, with all eyes now on the fate of a much-heralded Ukrainian offensive to liberate territory.

Another big issue for NATO to resolve is choosing a successor for Stoltenberg, whose mandate ends in October.