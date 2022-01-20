Biden says administration mulling redesignating Yemen's Houthis as terrorist group

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan 19) said his administration is considering redesignating Yemen's Houthi movement as an international terrorist organisation following drone and missile attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) claimed by the group.

His comment at a news conference came shortly after the Emirati Embassy tweeted that UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba urged the Biden administration to restore the designation in response to Monday's strikes on Abu Dhabi airport and a fuel depot.

Asked if he supported returning the Iran-aligned Houthis to the US list of foreign terrorist organisations, from which they were removed nearly a year ago, Biden replied, "The answer is, it's under consideration."

But he conceded that "it's going to be very difficult" to end the conflict pitting the Houthis against Yemen's internationally recognised government and a Saudi-led military coalition to which the UAE belongs.

Biden's comment reflected the lack of progress toward ending the war since he launched an initiative shortly after taking office a year ago to bolster UN efforts to restart peace talks and end what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

The UAE welcomed Biden’s comment, the Emirati Embassy said in a tweet. The “case is clear - launching ballistic and cruise missiles against civilian targets, sustaining aggression, diverting aid to Yemeni people,” it said in the tweet.

As part of the initiative he launched last year, Biden named veteran U.S. diplomat Timothy Lenderking as a special envoy. The State Department also reversed a last-minute Trump administration decision placing the Houthis on the US list of foreign terrorist groups, subjecting them to financial sanctions.

Three people died in Monday's drone and missile attack claimed by the Houthis.

In response, the Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday staged airstrikes on the Houthi-held capital, Sanaa, killing at least 20 people including civilians, according to Houthi media and residents - one of its deadliest attacks since 2019.