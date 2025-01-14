Biden says America 'stronger' on world stage in farewell speech

CHINA WON'T "SURPASS" US

"There is more to do," said Biden.



Trump has vowed to get a Russia-Ukraine peace deal "in 24 hours" and there are fears in Kyiv he may force a ceasefire that sees Ukraine cede territory to Moscow.



Biden meanwhile insisted that China would "never surpass us" and that the United States would remain the world's dominant superpower.



"According to the latest predictions, on China's current course they will never surpass us - period," Biden said.



He added that Washington managed its complex ties with Beijing and that the relationship "never tipped over into conflict" in his four years as president.



Biden's speech was more restrained on Israel's war in Gaza, with his administration facing criticism from within his party for its unstinting support of Israel.