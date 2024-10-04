Biden says 'discussing' possible Israeli strikes on Iran oil facilities

Biden said he did not expect any immediate action from Israel - even if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently paid little heed to calls for restraint as he targets the Iran-allied Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.



"First of all, we don't 'allow' Israel, we advise Israel. And there is nothing going to happen today," Biden told reporters when asked if he would allow Israel to retaliate against Iran.



Biden said on Wednesday that he would not back Israel attacking Iranian nuclear sites.