Biden says Gaza militants appear to be behind hospital blast

TEL AVIV/GAZA: US President Joe Biden pledged solidarity with Israel on Wednesday (Oct 18) and said a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital seemed to have been caused by a rocket misfired by militants as he ended a Middle East peace mission that was curtailed by the explosion.

Raising fears of wider instability, protesters staged anti-Israeli demonstrations around the Middle East over the fireball that engulfed the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital late on Tuesday, which Palestinian officials said killed 471 people.

They blamed an Israeli air strike, while Israel said it was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Gaza Strip's Islamic Jihad militant group, which denied blame.

Biden promised more aid to Israel at the end of his impromptu one-day visit to the country, which is bombarding Gaza to try to root out militants from its ruling Hamas group after they killed 1,400 Israelis in a cross-border assault on Oct 7.

He said of the hospital blast: "Based on the information we have seen today, it appears the result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza."

In Washington, the White House National Security Council echoed Biden, saying the US assessment was based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information.

Arab leaders responded to the loss of life at the hospital, which they blamed on Israel, by cancelling a summit with Biden in Jordan. This had been intended as the second half of his carefully choreographed itinerary for emergency meetings with allies to avert a wider Middle East war.