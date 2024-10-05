Biden says he would weigh alternatives to striking Iranian oil if he were in Israel's shoes

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said on Friday he would think about alternatives to striking Iranian oil fields if he were in Israel's shoes, adding he thinks Israel has not yet concluded how to respond to Iran.

"The Israelis have not concluded what they are going to do in terms of a strike. That's under discussion," Biden said in remarks to reporters at a White House press briefing.

"If I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oilfields," the president added.

Tensions between Iran and Israel have been high as Israel has been weighing options to respond to Tehran's ballistic missile attack on Tuesday, which Iran had carried out in response to Israel's military action in Lebanon.