Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Biden says threat of Russian invasion is 'very high'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Biden says threat of Russian invasion is 'very high'

Biden says threat of Russian invasion is 'very high'

US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Russia and Ukraine from the White House in Washington, on Feb 15, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

17 Feb 2022 11:31PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 11:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday (Feb 17) the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is "very high" but the door to a diplomatic solution remains open.

Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House, Biden said that "every indication we have is that they're prepared to go into Ukraine and attack Ukraine."

Asked how high the threat of Russian invasion was at the moment, Biden said, "It's very high." He added, "My sense is this will happen in the next several days."

Biden said Russia has not moved back its forces from the Ukrainian border and the United States has reason to believe Russia is engaged in a false flag operation that Moscow would use to justify an invasion.

But Biden said a diplomatic solution remains possible, which is why he had asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to go to the United Nations to make a statement on Thursday.

"He'll lay out what that path is," Biden said. "There is a way through this."

Biden said there is no plan for him to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moments before Biden spoke, a senior State Department official said the United States has received Russia's response to US security proposals, but the president said he had not yet read it.

Russia also expelled the No 2 American diplomat in Moscow, US deputy chief of mission to Russia Bart Gorman, a State Department spokesperson said, warning of a US response to an "unprovoked" action.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Joe Biden

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us