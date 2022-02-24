Biden says US, allies will respond to 'unjustified' attack by Russia on Ukraine

Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms, defying Western outrage and global appeals not to launch a war.

Putin made a surprise statement on television to declare his intentions.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," he said shortly before 0300 GMT in Moscow, as he vowed retaliation against anyone who interfered.

He also called on the Ukraine military to lay down its arms.

An AFP reporter in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, heard explosions within about 30 minutes of Putin's announcement. Explosions were also heard in the eastern city of Mariupol and the Black Sea port of Odessa, according to AFP reporters.

On Tuesday, the US government joined European allies in imposing sanctions on two Russian banks, Moscow's sovereign debt, several oligarchs and other measures.

On Wednesday, Biden announced he was imposing sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany - one of energy-rich Moscow's highest-profile energy and geopolitical projects. Germany had earlier announced it would block the project from proceeding.

US officials said that any escalation by Russia in Ukraine - which has now occurred - would be met with ever tougher sanctions that could target bigger banks, more oligarchs and a halt to exports of high-tech equipment.