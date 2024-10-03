Biden says US would not support Israeli strike on Iran nuclear sites

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday (Oct 2) that he would not support any Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites in response to its missile attack and urged Israel to act "proportionally."

Biden spoke a day after Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel in a move that he previously described as "ineffective." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Iran would pay for the attack.



"We'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do, but all seven of us (G7 nations) agree that they have a right to respond but they should respond proportionally," Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One.



Some analysts said Israel's response would likely be sharper than when Iran fired missiles and drones at Israel in April, suggesting this time it could target Tehran's nuclear or oil facilities.