Biden, Scholz to map out next steps for Ukraine

WASHINGTON: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due at the White House on Friday (Mar 3) for talks with President Joe Biden on charting the way ahead in their support for Ukraine, after friction over tank deliveries to Kyiv.

Scholz's first trip to Washington since February 2022 offers the leaders a chance to demonstrate their resolve in backing Ukraine against Russia.

But the talks will also likely delve into thorny issues dividing the two, including Germany's fears over Washington's green subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act, and US caution over Berlin's continued strong economic ties with Beijing.

"I think the two of them are now more concerned about the way ahead - what will the next months in Ukraine look like? What does that mean for the support that the allies can organize for Ukraine?" said Scholz's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

They will "certainly discuss one or two other topics," he said, declining to elaborate.

In an address to parliament on the eve of the meeting, Scholz said the partnership was "closer and more trusting than ever".

As the war in Ukraine enters its second year, Scholz offered a hint at the ongoing discussions among allies.

"We are speaking with Kyiv and other partners over future security guarantees for Ukraine," he told the Bundestag.

But Russia on Friday warned Western countries against providing more weapons to Ukraine, singling out Germany ahead of Scholz's meeting with Biden.

"It is obvious that this will prolong the conflict and have sad consequences for the Ukrainian people," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.