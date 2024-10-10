Biden slams Trump for 'onslaught of lies' over hurricanes

Biden also slammed the "even more bizarre" claims being promoted by pro-Trump Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.



Greene was "now saying the federal government is literally controlling the weather... It's beyond ridiculous. It's got to stop."



Biden also repeated his warnings that Florida residents in the affected areas should evacuate immediately.



"It's looking like the storm of the century," he said. "It's literally a matter of life and death."



Harris meanwhile promised to crack down on anyone gouging prices of essential goods like food, fuel and accommodation as Hurricane Milton drew near landfall.



Biden postponed a trip to Germany and Angola on Tuesday and has been heavily promoting the White House's efforts in recent days for both Milton and the response to Helene, which killed more than 230 people across the southeastern United States.



Biden and Harris were stung by criticism of their initial response to Hurricane Helene, when the president spent the weekend working from his beach house and the vice president was at an election fundraiser on the US west coast.