Biden re-emerges to defend Social Security as Trump cuts agency staff

Democratic former President Joe Biden on Tuesday (Apr 15) made his first major speech since leaving the White House in January, defending the Social Security Administration as the Trump administration cuts agency staff and shutters some of its offices.

Biden's speech in Chicago to disability advocates marked a major re-emergence onto America's political landscape, as President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, run by tech billionaire Elon Musk, makes massive cuts to the federal workforce.

Biden said the Trump administration has "taken a hatchet" to the agency.

"This new administration has done so much damage and so much destruction,” he said, as he called Social Security "more than a government programme".

"It's a sacred promise we made as a nation. We know just how much Social Security matters to people's lives."

The SSA pays out US$1.4 trillion in benefits to 73 million elderly and disabled Americans annually. Trump repeatedly pledged during his election campaign not to touch Social Security benefits.

Members of the DOGE team have been inside the agency since February, where leadership has pledged to cut at least 7,000 staff and shutter offices, triggering fears of longer lines, longer wait times and benefit disruptions.

In March, a federal judge said the SSA likely violated privacy laws by giving Musk's aides "unbridled access" to the data of millions of Americans inside the agency's networks, and ordered a temporary halt to further record-sharing. The case continues.

"President Trump is absolutely certain about protecting Social Security benefits for law-abiding tax-paying American citizens and seniors who have paid into this programme. He will always protect that programme," Karoline Leavitt, Trump's press secretary, told reporters before Biden's speech.

Many layoffs or resignations have taken place inside the agency’s IT departments, and Biden referred to a recent increase in the number of times the agency's computer systems have crashed.

"People can't sign on to their accounts,” Biden said. “Who in the hell do they think they are?” he said of the Trump administration.