Biden 'sure' he will see Xi if Chinese leader attends G20 meetings

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays images of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, while broadcasting news about their recent call at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

07 Sep 2022 02:29AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 02:29AM)
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday (Sep 6) that he is "sure" he will see Xi Jinping if his Chinese counterpart attends November's meeting of the Group of 20 nations in Indonesia.

"If he's there, I'm sure I'll see him," Biden told reporters before a Cabinet meeting.

Xi and Biden discussed the possible meeting during a more-than-two-hour July 28 call that included tense talks over a visit to the Chinese-claimed island of Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Biden's team has long sought - but has not yet confirmed - an in-person meeting between the two leaders to lower tensions over Taiwan, trade and a host of other issues.

Source: Reuters

