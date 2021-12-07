Biden to tell Putin he'll face toughest sanctions yet if he invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW: United States President Joe Biden will tell Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video conference later on Tuesday (Dec 7) that Russia and its banks could be hit with the toughest economic sanctions yet if it invades Ukraine, US officials said.

They said that the sanctions, which one source said could target Russia's biggest banks and Moscow's ability to convert roubles into dollars and other currencies, were designed to dissuade Putin from using tens of thousands of troops massed near the Ukrainian border to attack its southern neighbour.

The Kremlin, which said before the meeting that it did not expect any breakthroughs, has denied harbouring such intentions, and has said that its troop posture is defensive. But it has also said that it is increasingly vexed by Western military aid to Ukraine and what it calls creeping North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) expansion.

It has likewise queried Ukrainian intentions, and said that it wants guarantees that Kiev will not use force to try to retake territory lost in 2014 to Russia-backed separatists, a scenario Ukraine has ruled out.

"We're looking for good, predictable relations with the United States. Russia never intended to attack anyone, but we have our concerns and we have our red lines," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Calling for everyone to keep "a cool head", Peskov said that it was vital that Putin and Biden speak given what he called the extraordinary escalation of tensions in Europe.

The Russian rouble weakened slightly on Tuesday, with some market analysts predicting that the talks would de-escalate tensions and others saying that the US sanctions threat eroded hopes of finding common ground.

Ahead of his first direct talks with Putin since July, Biden on Monday discussed the sanctions plan with European allies, seeking a strong joint stance in support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

They called on Russia to de-escalate tensions and return to diplomacy, and said that their teams would stay in close touch, including in consultation with NATO allies and European Union partners, on a "coordinated and comprehensive approach", the White House said.

Biden's team has identified a set of economic penalties to impose should Russia launch an invasion, a senior Biden administration official said.

A separate source familiar with the situation said that targeting Putin's inner circle has been discussed, but no decision has been made. Sanctions against Russia's biggest banks and curbing the conversion of roubles into dollars and other currencies were also being considered, another source said.

On Tuesday, German Gref, the chief executive of Russia's top bank Sberbank, called that idea "nonsense" and "impossible to execute".

CNN reported that sanctions could include the extreme step of disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT international payment system used by banks around the world.

Bloomberg reported that the US and European allies were weighing measures targeting the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

The US could also restrict the ability of investors to buy Russian debt on the secondary market, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The White House declined to comment.