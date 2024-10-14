Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Biden tours Florida's storm-hit streets as Milton debris piles up
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Biden tours Florida's storm-hit streets as Milton debris piles up

Biden tours Florida's storm-hit streets as Milton debris piles up
President Joe Biden speaks following a briefing by federal, state, and local officials in St Pete Beach, Florida, during a tour of areas affected by Hurricane Milton, Sunday, Oct 13, 2024. ( Photo: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
14 Oct 2024 01:15AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ST PETE BEACH, Florida: US President Joe Biden on Sunday (Oct 13) surveyed the damage from Florida's Hurricane Milton, the second storm to batter the low-lying state in recent weeks as rising floodwaters, fuel shortages and power outages further impacted cleanup efforts.

Milton, which led to at least 17 reported deaths, has added to piles of debris following Hurricane Helene, with electricity and fuel still unavailable in many areas.

Biden’s Marine One helicopter thundered along Florida's western coast from Tampa to St Petersburg over a landscape of golf courses, waterfront skyscrapers. The aerial tour showed communities battered by the storm and offered a firsthand view of the shredded roof of Tampa Bay Rays' baseball stadium, Tropicana Field in St Petersburg.

On the ground, Biden passed entire neighborhoods in St Pete Beach with debris piled on street corners next to felled palm trees and homes with their pastel-painted garage doors busted as the smell of moldy building materials filled the air.

Related:

"We need Congress to act swiftly to fund FEMA and specifically its Disaster Relief Fund because hurricane season is not over, and also seasons are less and less important now, given the effects of climate change," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CBS News' Face the Nation.

But Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday resisted White House and state lawmakers appeals to approve more disaster assistance, telling NBC News' "Meet the Press" program: "The states have to go and calculate and assess the need and then they submit that to Congress and that takes some time."

Relief efforts have also been hampered by a trail of misinformation, including conspiracy theories about officials controlling the weather. Politics has also infiltrated recovery with just three weeks to go until the presidential election.

Related:

Heaps of mattresses, siding, couches, microwave ovens, pillows and busted-up kitchen cabinets all lined the island's roads, some still covered in large patches of sand, as Biden walked through with emergency responders. One photo album still lay scattered in the street.

“Help,” one resident asked Biden in lettering on one pile of household debris.

Biden, touring the area along with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, will also meet with residents before making public remarks.

Related:

Flooding is expected to continue around the Tampa Bay and the Sanford area northeast of Orlando as river waters continue to rise, according to the National Weather Service's website.

More fuel distribution sites are scheduled to open on Sunday, according to the state's emergency operations center.

Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert said recovery was expected to take a long time as officials continued to restore power more widely and extend more services to barrier islands by late Monday

"It's still a mess," she told ABC News' This Week program. "People are coming together. Neighbors are helping neighbors. It's been heartening to see all of the outpouring of support and help that people have been offering."

Climate change has been linked to stronger and faster hurricanes, with the two recent back-to-back storms pummeling Florida raising questions of infrastructure resiliency even as many residents vow to stay put. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said he is unlikely to prevent people from rebuilding in vulnerable areas.

Boats are seen jumbled at a marina in Grove City, Fla., following Hurricane Milton, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
While Milton was not as destructive as officials had initially forecast, analysts have estimated insured losses for between US$30 billion and US$60 billion.

Biden's administration has approved federal aid to help residents and local governments cover expenses but has said the Federal Emergency Management Agency would need additional funding from the US Congress even though it has enough now to meet immediate storm needs.

Biden, a Democrat, last week called on lawmakers, who are on recess until after the Nov 5 election, to return to Washington to approve more FEMA money.
Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Hurricane Milton Florida

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement