Biden travels to air base to honour US troops killed in Afghanistan

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Delaware: United States President Joe Biden arrived at Dover Air Force Base on Sunday (Aug 29) to honour members of the military killed in a suicide bomb attack during the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan.

An Islamic State suicide bombing on Thursday killed scores of Afghans and 13 American troops who were guarding Kabul's airport amid an airlift that has evacuated about 114,400 people in the past two weeks.

American forces launched a military strike in the Afghan capital on Sunday targeting a possible suicide car bomb, US officials said.

"We are in a period of serious danger given what we are seeing in the intelligence," Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told CNN’s State of the Union programme in an interview broadcast on Sunday, before the latest strike was reported.

"We are taking every possible measure at the direction of the president to ensure that our forces are protected on the ground even as they complete their mission of bringing in the remaining American citizens and Afghan allies."

Biden, a Democrat, faced criticism from Republican lawmakers, who accused his administration of bungling the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.