Biden tries to reassure Ukraine allies as US turmoil mounts

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden called key allies on Tuesday (Oct 3) to reassure them of continued US support for Ukraine, even as renewed political chaos in Washington placed fresh military aid in deeper jeopardy.

Biden spoke with Western leaders to calm nerves after new assistance for Ukraine was dropped from a deal in the US Congress to avoid a government shutdown on Saturday, amid opposition from hardline Republicans.

But Democrat Biden's hopes of quickly pushing through a new bill for Ukraine were plunged into disarray shortly after Tuesday's call, when the same hardliners axed Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a rebellion.

With the turmoil threatening to hold up any legislative work, Biden urged the quick election of a new speaker to confront the "urgent challenges facing our nation", the White House said.

The US president had earlier called the leaders of key allies Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania, the heads of the EU and NATO, and the foreign minister of France.

"President Biden reaffirmed the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity, with fellow leaders echoing their commitments," said the White House.

"NOT OUR FRIEND"

Yet the White House itself made the urgency of the situation clear.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby warned that if fresh aid is not approved, existing funds to help Ukraine fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion will only last "a couple of months".

"Time is not our friend," Kirby told reporters. A lapse in funding would not only harm Ukraine on the battlefield but "make Putin believe that he can wait us out".

The Pentagon said it could keep meeting Ukraine's military needs a "just a little bit longer" with assistance that has already been authorised.

Allies rushed after the call to show a united front with Biden, whose country is by far the largest supplier of aid to Ukraine.

Washington has committed more than US$43 billion in military assistance to Kyiv since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Congress has approved a total of US$113 billion in aid including humanitarian help.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said Biden was "keen to reassure the allies about the continuing American support for Ukraine" after the shutdown drama.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked Biden for his "leadership", adding that Western support would continue for "as long as it takes."

NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg "stressed the importance of continued support to Ukraine" and added that the alliance's members were "sharing the burden equitably".