World

Biden says he is worried Putin does not have a way out of Ukraine war
Biden says he is worried Putin does not have a way out of Ukraine war
US President Joe Biden speaks at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, May 6, 2022. (File photo: AP/Andrew Harnik)
10 May 2022 09:25AM (Updated: 10 May 2022 09:25AM)
POTOMAC, US: President of the United States Joe Biden said on Monday (May 9) he is worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a way out of the Ukraine war, adding that he was trying to figure out what to do about that.

Biden, speaking at a political fundraiser in a Washington suburb, said Putin had mistakenly believed the invasion of Ukraine would break up NATO and break up the European Union.

Instead, the United States and many European countries have rallied to Ukraine's side.

Russia's assault on Kyiv was beaten back in March by strong Ukrainian resistance. Russia, which calls the invasion "a special military operation," poured more troops into Ukraine for a huge offensive last month in the eastern part of the country but its gains have been slow.

Biden said Putin is a very calculating man and the problem he worries about now is that the Russian leader "doesn't have a way out right now, and I'm trying to figure out what we do about that."

Source: Reuters/gr

